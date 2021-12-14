Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Just 43% of Americans approve of Kamala Harris New poll shows VP struggling with popularity with an exodus of staff and reports she feels she is being sidelined
    Less than half of Americans approve of the job Kamala Harris is doing as vice president while she continues to face widespread criticism for her first year in office, Your Content has learned.

    A new poll released Tuesday shows only 43% of registered voters approve of the job Kamala Harris is doing as vice president and 50% disapprove.

    This approval rating is very closely aligned with the favorability of President Joe Biden who sits at an average of 43.3% approval and 50.7% disapproval.

    Despite the low numbers, the latest is better than a November USA TODAY/ Suffolk University poll showing Harris at a dismal 28% approval.

    Slip comes as rumors ensue of a toxic work environment and feud with Biden.

    Also comes as at least four Harris staffers are departing,’according to The New York Post.

