Let me get back to my classes: Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley appears in court via Zoom as his lawyer requests he be moved from adult to juvenile jail so he can continue his schooling

Michigan school shooter Ethan Crumbley, 15, appeared in court via Zoom on Monday for a hearing where his lawyer made the bold request of asking for him to be moved to juvenile detention so that he can continue with his education, two weeks after he killed four classmates in a cold-blooded gun rampage, Your Content has learned.

Ethan Crumbley is being held in the Oakland County Jail along with 939 other inmates including his parents.

The 15 year old’s lawyers want him to be moved to a juvenile facility where he can continue with his education.

In court on Monday, his guardian Deborah McKelvy begged the judge to move him back, saying ‘I am not being humorous he could still be in school’

His public defender attorney agreed and called the November 30 bloodbath an ‘isolated incident’

Judge Nancy Carniak denied the request and said Ethan was a ‘menace’ to other juveniles.

His parents Jennifer and James Crumbley are being held on manslaughter charges for giving him access to their guns.

They have hired a private attorney but Ethan is being represented by a public defender paid for by the state.

Ethan’s next court date has been pushed back until January 7 he will remain in the Oakland County Jail,’according to The independent.

