Man is found dead at Tesla’s California plant Police are investigating the ‘suspicious’ death after he was found face down in the parking lot

Police in California were on the scene of a Tesla factory on Monday afternoon, after a man was found dead in the parking lot, Your Content has learned.

Fremont police were on the scene of a 53 million square foot Tesla factory on Monday afternoon, after a man was found dead in the parking lot.

Authorities say firefighters tried to render aid to the deceased man, but he was pronounced dead on the scene.

Fremont police have taken over the investigation, categorizing the man’s death as ‘suspicious’

The factory which employs more than 10,000 people has previously been derided for its unsafe working conditions,’according to Daily News.

