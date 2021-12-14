NFL sets single-day record with 37 new COVID cases among players as one Washington Football Team staffer tests positive for Omicron League mandates booster shot for coaches and personnel by December 27

With a whopping 37 new cases of COVID-19 reported among NFL players on Monday, the league will now require all coaches as well as front office and team personnel to receive a booster shot by December 27, Your Content has learned.

The NFL set a single day record with 37 new cases of COVID-19 among players.

The league also had its first case of the Omicron variant when a Washington Football Team staffer tested positive for the highly contagious strain Monday.

In a memo sent to teams on Monday and obtained by DailyMail.com, the league mandated booster shots for coaches and other personnel who deal with players.

Players are not required to get the booster shot yet, but discussions are ongoing,’according to NFL.

