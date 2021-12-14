Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Oxford Community Schools plans to close all buildings on Tuesday after threat is made against the middle school on social media just two weeks following mass shooting that left four dead at its high school
    Oxford Community Schools are set to be closed on Tuesday after a threat aimed at the middle school was posted on social media, Your Content has learned.

    Oxford Community Schools has announced all buildings will be closed Tuesday after a threat against the middle school was received on social media.

    School officials said they immediately notified law enforcement of the threat, who are investigating.

    The school district said the threat was directed at Oxford Middle School, but school will be canceled in all Oxford Community Schools.

    The district said they will do a ‘full security check of all our buildings while our security experts and law enforcement conduct their investigation’

    On Monday a Michigan judge declined to move 15 year old Ethan Crumbley, charged with killing four students at Oxford High School, out of an adult jail,’according to CNN.

