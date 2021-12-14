Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Prosecution in Kim Potter case loses bid to limit testimony of her ‘sympathetic’ fellow officers in major blow on Day Five of the disgraced cop’s trial
    Prosecutors have suffered a double blow at the start of day five of the Kim Potter trial as they failed in their bid to bring two motions undermining the credibility and limiting the scope of testimony of law enforcement officers, Your Content has learned.

    On Monday the Minnesota AG made a bid to question the credibility of police officers’ testimony by bringing Potter’s role as Police Union President to light.

    In a court filing he claimed that the jury could not do their job without an awareness of what he characterized as a source of bias.

    Tuesday morning, Judge Regina Chu dismissed the argument made by Assistant Matthew Frank ahead of day five of testimony in Daunte Wright’s shooting.

    During the morning break Potter officially waived her right to a jury trial on the aggravating factor.

    Kim Potter, 49, is charged with first-degree manslaughter and second-degree manslaughter after fatally shooting Wright on April 11.

    The former cop claims she had accidentally reached for her gun instead of her taser when she fired her weapon at Wright and killed him during a traffic stop,’according to FOX News.

