Psaki blasts Don Jr, Fox News hosts and unnamed GOP lawmakers for texting Mark Meadows on Jan 6 and condemning Capitol Riot ‘in private while spreading lies and conspiracies in public’

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki tore into Fox News hosts and anonymous GOP lawmakers who were outed by the Jan. 6th committee as sending pleading messages to former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows on Jan. 6th, Your Content has learned.

Rep. Liz Cheney read new pleading texts from GOP lawmakers to Meadows from Jan. 6th.

- Advertisement -

‘It is really bad up here on the Hill The president needs to stop this ASAP Fix this now,’ the lawmakers wrote.

On Monday she read texts that hosts Sean Hannity, Brian Kilmeade, and Laura Ingraham sent him.

Psaki blasted those who appealed to Meadows but were ‘totally silent in public’

Cheney did not reveal the identities of the people who urged Meadows to intervene.

- Advertisement -

Jan. 6th committee issued a report on holding Meadows in contempt for his failure to provide testimony required by a subpoena.

‘It appears that Mr. Meadows may not have complied with legal requirements to retain or archive documents under the Presidential Records Act,’ it wrote.

Committee says Meadows has ‘frustrated’ its efforts to ‘locate and discover highly relevant documents’

The House is set to vote Tuesday to hold Meadows in contempt,’according to The New York Times.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]