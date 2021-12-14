Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Republicans criticize Biden’s ‘evil’ plan to cut hospital funding from poor areas in red states to help fund his $1.8 trillion Build Back Better bill
    By Your Content Staff
    Republican Sen. Rick Scott of Florida on Monday accused President Biden’s Build Back Better bill of attempting to push through ‘evil’ cuts on charity hospitals in largely right leaning states, Your Content has learned.

    Sen. Rick Scott warned of harm done if Build Back Better bill cuts hospital cash.

    The Republican senator highlighted proposed cuts to the Disproportionate Share Hospital payments which help hospitals that treat uninsured patients.

    ‘I just think that it’s evil. It’s mean spirited’

    Even some Democrats such as Georgia’s two senators agree.

    But the bill’s supporters say they are overlooking billions of dollars in spending to help more than two million people afford insurance,’according to The Daily Advent.

