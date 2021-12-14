Son of multi millionaire NFL player Herschel Walker goes viral for posting a video complaining about high gas prices while filling his Range Rover in a $1,295 Givenchy hoodie

The son of a retired NFL player has been mocked online for posting a video complaining about rising gas price while wearing a designer hoodie that costs over a thousand dollars, Your Content has learned.

Christian Walker, 22, considers himself to be an American Free Speech radicalist.

He shared a clip of him complaining about the rising gas prices in the US.

Social media users mocked him for the irony of wearing a $1,295 hoodie.

The son of retired NFL player Herschel Walker blamed Joe Biden for the cost,’according to The Independent.

