Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
More

    Son of multi millionaire NFL player Herschel Walker goes viral for posting a video complaining about high gas prices while filling his Range Rover in a $1,295 Givenchy hoodie
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The son of a retired NFL player has been mocked online for posting a video complaining about rising gas price while wearing a designer hoodie that costs over a thousand dollars, Your Content has learned.

    Christian Walker, 22, considers himself to be an American Free Speech radicalist.

    - Advertisement -

    He shared a clip of him complaining about the rising gas prices in the US.

    Social media users mocked him for the irony of wearing a $1,295 hoodie.

    The son of retired NFL player Herschel Walker blamed Joe Biden for the cost,’according to The Independent.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.