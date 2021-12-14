Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Spate of smash and grab thefts in San Francisco were planned on social media and committed by people who didn’t know each other, cops say
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    The recent spate of robberies that saw stores in San Francisco and the surrounding Bay Area ransacked by hordes of looters was organized on social media by people who often did not know each other, police investigating the incidents now reveal, Your Content has learned.

    The tactics used by the perpetrators, which police concede is something that they have never seen before, make catching them increasingly difficult, cops say.

    Officers have made a string of arrests in relation to several attacks in late November, which police previously posited were related.

    Three arrests have been made in connection with the coordinated attack on a Nordstrom Inc. store in suburb of Walnut Creek, California, on November 20.

    Five others have also been arrested in relation to a similar strike the day prior, which saw dozens storm a Louis Vuitton in the the city’s Union Square.

    Both incidents were organized on social media, law-enforcement officials say,’according to The California News Time.

    according to The California News Time.

