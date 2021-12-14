Supreme Court REJECTS bid to block New York’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers after nurses argued it didn’t include religious exemption

The Supreme Court refused Monday to halt a COVID 19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York that does not offer an exemption for religious reasons, Your Content has learned.

The Supreme Court refused Monday to halt a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for health care workers in New York.

It doesn’t offer a religious exemption.

The court acted on emergency appeals filed by medical workers who say they are being forced to choose between their jobs and religious beliefs.

Court has similarly refused to get in the way of vaccine mandates elsewhere,’according to CNBC.

