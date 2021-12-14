Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    ‘The animals are scared, especially the ones that have lost their homes.’ Kentucky shelter is overrun with dozens of displaced pets after deadly tornadoes ripped through the state, with even MORE rescues expected in the coming days
    An animal shelter in Kentucky is overwhelmed after deadly tornadoes devastated the state, leaving dozens of pets scared and without a home, Your Content has learned.

    The Mayfield Graves County Animal Shelter in Kentucky remained standing throughout the storm, but workers are now taking in up to 100 injured animals and displaced pets.

    David Spalding, Board President of the Mayfield County Animal Shelter, ‘Today we’re moving a little over 100 animals to other rescue organizations just to make room’

    The animals being held in crates as they hope for their owners’ return.

    The animals are being outfitted with microchips and taken by the Humane Society of Kentucky to Massachusetts and other states where there’s more space for them.

    ‘Cats, dogs, right now the animals are scared, especially the ones that have completely lost their home. That was their comfort zone,’ Spalding said, adding that he expects many more rescues in the coming days.

    In Kentucky alone, the death toll is at 80, with Governor Andy Beshear saying, ‘That number is going to exceed 100. This is the deadliest tornado we have ever had’,’according to Boston.

