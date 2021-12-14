‘The right to bear arms is clearly in the Constitution’ Texas abortion ban author tears into Gov. Newsom’s bid to use law to pass stricter gun control in California

Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes, author of the controversial new abortion ban, has a message for California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s bid to use his framework to create a gun control law ‘Good luck with that’, Your Content has learned.

The Texas law, which bans abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected around 6 weeks, has garnered attention for its unusual enforcement.

Private citizens can sue anyone who aids in an abortion after 6 weeks.

The Golden State governor wants to use that framework to allow private citizens in California to enforce a ban on the manufacture and sale of AR-15 weapons.

A federal judge overturned that ban in June, ruling it was unconstitutional, but the ban remained in place while the state appealed the decision.

‘I would tell Gov. Newsom good luck with that,’ Texas state Sen. Bryan Hughes said,’according to News Break.

