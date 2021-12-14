Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Trump-backed Senate candidate Herschel Walker says he has ‘held himself accountable’ for domestic violence against his ex-wife and he’s ‘better now than 99% of people in U.S.’
    Herschel Walker said he’s been ‘held accountable’ for past violence toward his ex wife and has confronted his mental health issues as concerns emerge over his Republican candidacy for Senate in Georgia, Your Content has learned.

    Georgia Republican Senate candidate Herschel Walker says he has held himself ‘accountable’ for allegations of abuse against his ex-wife.

    ‘Just like I broke my leg I put the cast on. It healed,’ the former football star said.

    Cindy Grossman detailed that when they were married, Walker held a razor to her throat and a ‘gun to my temple and said he was going to blow my brains out’.

    He never denied the claims from his ex-wife, but said he did not remember them due to his mental illness.

    Two other woman filed police reports against Walker alleging abuse and violent actions in 2002 and 2012.

    Walker has denied both of those allegations and never faced legal action,’according to The Hill.

