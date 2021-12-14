US Air Force discharges its first 27 personnel after they refused to get coronavirus vaccine by last month’s deadline mandate

The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots, Your Content has learned.

U.S. Air Force said 27 service members had been discharged for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

They are the first active duty troops to have been removed for declining the jab.

Pentagon made the vaccine mandatory for all service members in August and the vast majority of active duty troops have received at least one dose.

The troops were given a chance to explain why they had refused to get vaccinated, but none of them were given exemptions.

About 97% of 326,000 Air Force personnel are vaccinated against the virus, a number far higher than the general U.S. population.

In total, 79 uniformed military personnel across the different services have died from the coronavirus,’according to CBS News.

