Tuesday, December 14, 2021
Tuesday, December 14, 2021
More

    US Air Force discharges its first 27 personnel after they refused to get coronavirus vaccine by last month’s deadline mandate
    U

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The Air Force has discharged 27 people for refusing to get the COVID-19 vaccine, making them what officials believe are the first service members to be removed for disobeying the mandate to get the shots, Your Content has learned.

    U.S. Air Force said 27 service members had been discharged for refusing to receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

    - Advertisement -

    They are the first active duty troops to have been removed for declining the jab.

    Pentagon made the vaccine mandatory for all service members in August and the vast majority of active duty troops have received at least one dose.

    The troops were given a chance to explain why they had refused to get vaccinated, but none of them were given exemptions.

    About 97% of 326,000 Air Force personnel are vaccinated against the virus, a number far higher than the general U.S. population.

    - Advertisement -

    In total, 79 uniformed military personnel across the different services have died from the coronavirus,’according to CBS News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.