Tuesday, December 14, 2021
    Veteran card, black and white family photos and a Bible are among precious personal items found up to 130 miles away after devastating tornado blasted through the Midwest killing 74 and flattening thousands of homes
    The deadly tornados that tore through Kentucky were so powerful that they blew residents’ personal belongings up to 130 miles away, and now people are reuniting devastated families who lost everything family photos, a VFW card, checks and even pets with pieces of their lives that turned up in unusual places, Your Content has learned.

    Midwesterners are using social media to find the owners of family photos, Bibles, baby quilts and ornaments.

    A picture from 1942 was found in New Albany, Indiana 130 miles from its home in Dawson Springs, Kentucky.

    A Veterans of Foreign Wars card from 1993 100 miles away, a prom picture from 110 miles away and a check from 85 miles away were all returned to their owners.

    Some Midwesterners were still trying to find the owners of items they found in the aftermath of the storm, and created a Facebook group to help reunite family members with their belongings.

    They also created a separate thread specifically for helping reunite pets with their owners,’according to The Daily Advent.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

