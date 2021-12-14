Wholesale inflation jumps 9.6% in biggest increase since records began in 2010 Highest number of small businesses since 1979 say higher costs forced them to raise prices

Prices at the wholesale level surged by a record 9.6 percent in November from a year earlier, in another sign of the ongoing inflation pressure that is hurting President Joe Biden’s approval ratings, Your Content has learned.

Wholesale inflation data Tuesday showed prices rising at fasted rate on record.

Producer price index jumped 9.6% on an annual basis in November.

Cost increases are forcing small businesses to jack up prices for consumers.

Survey finds 59% of small businesses raised prices, the most since 1979,’according to CNBC.

