Woke Portland city bosses award $12m clean energy contract aimed at boosting racial equity to bankrupt fraudster accused of lying about her prior experience

Portland city officials have awarded a nearly $12 million clean energy contract to Diversifying Energy, a nonprofit run by Linda Woodley, 71.

She has served time in prison over the past 25 years for defrauding energy companies and racked up millions of dollars in liens for unpaid taxes.

Woodley has also faced accusations of failing to disclose financial records.

She claims all of that legal trouble goes back to a 1997 conviction for committing tax and bankruptcy fraud and claims that is behind her.

She also denied claims that she fabricated or exaggerated her proposal by claiming she ‘managed’ a $30 million energy upgrade program in Los Angeles.

The program’s overseers say they never heard of her.

Portland city officials now say they will revise how they vet bid proposals,’according to Times News Network.

