    Woman, 56, who broke her neck when she was shoved by a stranger on NYC subway platform is suing her attacker and the MTA
    A woman who was violently shoved into a metal pole in the New York City subway last year is suing the state transit agency for lack of security as subway incidents and overall crime in the Big Apple continue to rise, Your Content has learned.

    Ruth Leon Villegas is suing the MTA for negligence and unspecified damages.

    She broke her neck after she was pushed into a metal subway pole last year.

    The man who pushed her has been known to hear voices and go off his meds.

    The MTA said it will ‘vigorously defend’ itself and that the suit is ‘without merit’

    Crime in NYC is up four percent from last year, with assault up nine percent,’according to Times News Network.

