Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    Armed bank robber holds up bank for $150 then deposits money in his own account at the ATM outside seconds later
    A mentally unstable bank robber was arrested after holding up a Delaware bank for $150 and then immediately depositing the stolen cash in his own bank account at a nearby ATM, Your Content has learned.

    Delaware State Police arrested 44 year old McRoberts Williams on Sunday after he robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Wilmington.

    Police said Williams, of California, approached a 25 year old female bank teller behind a counter and handed her a note informing her it was a robbery.

    Police said as soon as he got outside the bank he made a deposit at an ATM just outside the building.

    After his pit stop he continued to flee, hiding behind a nearby shopping center before local troopers found him and he was arrested without incident.

    Williams told police that ‘his mind is currently being controlled by a third party via an implant located somewhere in his body’,’according to NBC10.

