Armed bank robber holds up bank for $150 then deposits money in his own account at the ATM outside seconds later

A mentally unstable bank robber was arrested after holding up a Delaware bank for $150 and then immediately depositing the stolen cash in his own bank account at a nearby ATM, Your Content has learned.

Delaware State Police arrested 44 year old McRoberts Williams on Sunday after he robbed a Wells Fargo Bank in Wilmington.

- Advertisement -

Police said Williams, of California, approached a 25 year old female bank teller behind a counter and handed her a note informing her it was a robbery.

Police said as soon as he got outside the bank he made a deposit at an ATM just outside the building.

After his pit stop he continued to flee, hiding behind a nearby shopping center before local troopers found him and he was arrested without incident.

Williams told police that ‘his mind is currently being controlled by a third party via an implant located somewhere in his body’,’according to NBC10.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]