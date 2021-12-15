Bay Area man, 30, who killed his girlfriend then drove around with her decomposing remains in her car for days is sentenced to 20 years to life

A transient man from the San Francisco Bay Area has been sentenced to 20 years to life in prison after he admitted to murdering his girlfriend and then driving around with her decomposing body in her RV for three days before turning himself in, Your Content has learned.

Beau Paepke, 30, sentenced to 20 years to life after pleading guilty to murdering his girlfriend, Rachel ‘Elias’ Meisenheimer, 33, in late June.

Meiseinheimer’s decomposing body was found inside her RV on July 1, after Paepke surrendered to police and told them where to find victim.

Paepke initially pleaded not guilty to murder, violating a domestic violence order, violating parole and probation, but changed his pleas in November.

Paepke had a criminal record and in June pleaded no contest to a December 2019 felony assault great bodily injury involving his girlfriend.

At his sentencing, Meisenheimer’s relatives argued that Paepke deserved a harsher sentence than the one he got,’according to The Daily Mail.

