Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    Biden is jeered as he surveys tornado damage in Kentucky after twisters ripped through four states killing at least 88 people and leaving thousands still without water or power
    President Biden arrived at the epicenter of Kentucky’s tornado damage on Wednesday to be greeted by jeers of ‘Let’s go Brandon’ before promising to meet the costs of the state’s first 30 days of emergency work, Your Content has learned.

    President Biden flew Wednesday morning to one of the areas worst hit by tornadoes at the weekend.

    He was briefed by officials and emergency workers in, western Kentucky, in a state where 74 people died.

    ‘I have not seen this much damage from a tornado,’ he said after flying over the affected area.

    During a tour of Mayfield epicenter of the damage he said the government wouldn’t leave until it was rebuilt.

    ‘We got 99 billion of damage just this year just this year because of weather and climate change,’ he said.

    More than 88 people were killed as more than 30 tornadoes hit four states,’according to CBS News.

