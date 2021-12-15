Florida school district to pay $26 million to Parkland shooting victims over its ‘negligence to stop the gunman’

The Broward County school district will pay a $26.25 million settlement to the families of 17 people killed and some of those injured in the 2018 Parkland School shooting at the Florida school because of the board’s alleged negligence, Your Content has learned.

A total of $25 million will be shared by 51 plaintiffs, including families of the 17 dead as well as students and staff who were injured.

- Advertisement -

Another $1.25 million will be paid in one lump sum to Anthony Borges, who suffered some of the most severe injuries.

Relatives of other victims are suing the Broward Sheriff’s Office and the school’s armed resource officer for not entering the building to confront the shooter.

A probe into the school’s response to the shooting in the aftermath of the incident showed some officers failed to promptly respond to the threat,’according to US News.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]