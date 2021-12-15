Four FBI agents ‘had sex with prostitutes while on assignment overseas and lied about it during a polygraph test’ Agents have since retired or quit

A Department of Justice investigation has found four FBI officials had sex with prostitutes while on assignment overseas while a fifth agent attempted to, but failed, Your Content has learned.

The Department of Justice found four FBI agents had sex with prostitutes while working overseas and then lied about it during internal investigations.

Internal investigation found the officers violated FBI and DOJ policies which prohibit the ‘solicitation of prostitution’

Fifth agent also found to have tried to get a prostitute but failed in their attempt.

The behavior was uncovered through a series of interviews and polygraph tests.

Out of the five agents, two quit, two others retired while a fifth was ‘removed’ ,’according to NBC6.

