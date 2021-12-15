Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
More

    Four FBI agents ‘had sex with prostitutes while on assignment overseas and lied about it during a polygraph test’ Agents have since retired or quit
    F

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Department of Justice investigation has found four FBI officials had sex with prostitutes while on assignment overseas while a fifth agent attempted to, but failed, Your Content has learned.

    The Department of Justice found four FBI agents had sex with prostitutes while working overseas and then lied about it during internal investigations.

    - Advertisement -

    Internal investigation found the officers violated FBI and DOJ policies which prohibit the ‘solicitation of prostitution’

    Fifth agent also found to have tried to get a prostitute but failed in their attempt.

    The behavior was uncovered through a series of interviews and polygraph tests.

    Out of the five agents, two quit, two others retired while a fifth was ‘removed’ ,’according to NBC6.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.