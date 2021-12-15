Fox hosts Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham blast Liz Cheney and Jan. 6 committee for ‘smear fest’ and ‘breach of privacy’ after their texts imploring Trump to stop the Jan. 6 riots were revelead

Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham have blasted the January 6 committee for a ‘smear fest’ and ‘breach of privacy’ after their begging texts to Mark Meadows during the Capitol riot were revealed, Your Content has learned.

House last night voted to find the former White House Chief of Staff in contempt.

Comes after Meadows’ texts were revealed in explosive hearing on Monday.

Liz Cheney read out desperate messages from Laura Ingraham and Sean Hannity.

Hannity and Ingraham lashed out in their respective shows last night.

They called it a ‘smear fest’ and a ‘breach of privacy’ to reveal correspondence,’according to NBC News.

