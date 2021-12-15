Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
More

    Horrific moment North Carolina pizzeria owner is knocked unconscious and stomped on while trying to break up late night brawl at his restaurant
    H

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A North Carolina pizzeria owner was knocked out while attempting to break up a fight inside his restaurant, Your Content has learned.

    A North Carolina pizzeria owner as he was viciously knocked out during an attack inside his restaurant after trying to break up a fight early Sunday morning.

    - Advertisement -

    Shocking surveillance video captured the scene as Mike Scotto di Frego, owner of Brother’s Pizzeria, was brutally assaulted at he was about to close at 2:30 am.

    The 36 year old the assault causes him o fall behind a table, outside of the surveillance camera’s view, but his attacker can be seen stomping on him repeatedly.

    Scotto di Frego and his business partner decided to close the pizzeria at midnight on weekends from now on, despite lucrative late-night sales.

    Several other restaurants in the Winston-Salem-Greensboro area have followed suit, closing early due to a recent string of crime ,’according to The New York Post.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.