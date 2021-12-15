Horrific moment North Carolina pizzeria owner is knocked unconscious and stomped on while trying to break up late night brawl at his restaurant

A North Carolina pizzeria owner was knocked out while attempting to break up a fight inside his restaurant, Your Content has learned.

A North Carolina pizzeria owner as he was viciously knocked out during an attack inside his restaurant after trying to break up a fight early Sunday morning.

- Advertisement -

Shocking surveillance video captured the scene as Mike Scotto di Frego, owner of Brother’s Pizzeria, was brutally assaulted at he was about to close at 2:30 am.

The 36 year old the assault causes him o fall behind a table, outside of the surveillance camera’s view, but his attacker can be seen stomping on him repeatedly.

Scotto di Frego and his business partner decided to close the pizzeria at midnight on weekends from now on, despite lucrative late-night sales.

Several other restaurants in the Winston-Salem-Greensboro area have followed suit, closing early due to a recent string of crime ,’according to The New York Post.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]