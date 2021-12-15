Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    'It's a n****r, like a roach'Louisiana judge asks for 'forgiveness' after video captures use of n-word following break-in by black burglar
    A Louisiana judge is begging for ‘forgiveness’ after a video captured the repeated use of the n-word as she and her family watched surveillance footage of a black robbery suspect attempt to break into her home,Your Content has learned.

    Republican Louisiana judge Michelle Odinet, 52, has asked for ‘forgiveness’ after a video of her spewing racial slurs surfaced online.

    Odinet had said the ‘n-word’ a couple of times in a video while her family watched security footage of an attempted burglary at their home.

    The mother of four has since come under fire for her comments and has been called to resign by local officials and members of the community.

    The suspect Ronald Handy, 59, was arrested and charged with two counts of simple burglary,’according to Law & Crime.

