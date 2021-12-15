Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
More

    ‘It’s impossible to beat her’ Despondent female rival says swimming against trans Lia Thomas is ‘intimidating’ and ‘discouraging’ after teammates spoke out and said ‘everyone knows it’s wrong’
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A third female swimmer has spoken out to voice her frustrations of competing against UPenn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas saying that it is ‘impossible’ to beat her, Your Content has learned.

    A third female swimmer has spoke out against UPenn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas after she shattered national records earlier this month.

    - Advertisement -

    The female swimmer from Niagara University who wishes to remain anonymous and competed against Thomas at the Zippy Invitational.

    ‘Swimming against Lia I knew deep down it was going to be impossible for me to swim as fast as her,’ the discouraged senior from Niagara University admitted.

    ‘It’s hard working your whole life at a sport and knowing you won’t ever be on the same physical level as them,’ the female swimmer said.

    Thomas broke two national records when she competed in the female races at the Zippy Invitational one record was less than a minute off the world record.

    - Advertisement -

    Two of Thomas’ female UPenn teammates have also anonymously spoken out to express their frustrations with having a transgender teammate,’according to FOX.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.