‘It’s impossible to beat her’ Despondent female rival says swimming against trans Lia Thomas is ‘intimidating’ and ‘discouraging’ after teammates spoke out and said ‘everyone knows it’s wrong’

A third female swimmer has spoken out to voice her frustrations of competing against UPenn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas saying that it is ‘impossible’ to beat her, Your Content has learned.

A third female swimmer has spoke out against UPenn transgender swimmer Lia Thomas after she shattered national records earlier this month.

- Advertisement -

The female swimmer from Niagara University who wishes to remain anonymous and competed against Thomas at the Zippy Invitational.

‘Swimming against Lia I knew deep down it was going to be impossible for me to swim as fast as her,’ the discouraged senior from Niagara University admitted.

‘It’s hard working your whole life at a sport and knowing you won’t ever be on the same physical level as them,’ the female swimmer said.

Thomas broke two national records when she competed in the female races at the Zippy Invitational one record was less than a minute off the world record.

- Advertisement -

Two of Thomas’ female UPenn teammates have also anonymously spoken out to express their frustrations with having a transgender teammate,’according to FOX.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]