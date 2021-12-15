‘I’ve still not figured out why he did it’ Jussie Smollett’s sole black juror says his testimony made no sense ‘WHY did he put noose back when cops arrived’

The only black juror in the Jussie Smollet trial says the actor’s testimony made no sense and he couldn’t figure out why Smollett would put back on the noose that his alleged attackers placed around his neck, Your Content has learned.

Andre Hope, 63, says he couldn’t make sense of many parts of Smollett’s claims.

- Advertisement -

Bodycam footage from January 2019 shows the actor greeting police with a noose around his neck, after his attackers allegedly placed it on him.

Hope: ‘As an African American person, I’m not putting that noose back on at all’

Smollett was convicted on five counts of disorderly conduct and faces 20 years in prison.

He claimed two white men attacked him and shouted, ‘This is MAGA country n*****,’ but he actually paid two Nigerian brothers $3,500 to do it ,’according to ABC.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]