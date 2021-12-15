Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
More

    ‘I’ve still not figured out why he did it’ Jussie Smollett’s sole black juror says his testimony made no sense ‘WHY did he put noose back when cops arrived’
    &

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The only black juror in the Jussie Smollet trial says the actor’s testimony made no sense and he couldn’t figure out why Smollett would put back on the noose that his alleged attackers placed around his neck, Your Content has learned.

    Andre Hope, 63, says he couldn’t make sense of many parts of Smollett’s claims.

    - Advertisement -

    Bodycam footage from January 2019 shows the actor greeting police with a noose around his neck, after his attackers allegedly placed it on him.

    Hope: ‘As an African American person, I’m not putting that noose back on at all’

    Smollett was convicted on five counts of disorderly conduct and faces 20 years in prison.

    He claimed two white men attacked him and shouted, ‘This is MAGA country n*****,’ but he actually paid two Nigerian brothers $3,500 to do it ,’according to ABC.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.