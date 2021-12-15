Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    Jim Bob Duggar loses Arkansas Senate race after son Josh was found guilty of child pornography while his daughter claims it was an ‘accident’ a baby she was looking after ‘slipped out of the house’
    Television star Jim Bob Duggar lost his bid for a seat in the Arkansas State Senate in a landslide defeat on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

    Reality television star Jim Bob Duggar, 56, lost his bid for a seat in the Arkansas State Senate in a landslide defeat on Tuesday.

    He won only 456 votes in the election, amounting to just 15.34 percent of the Republican votes cast in the election.

    Duggar lost to Colby Fuller, who won the Republican election with 1,347 votes, making up 46.67 percent of the vote.

    The results come just days after his eldest son, Josh, 33, was found guilty of possession of child pornography.

    Duggar’s daughter, Jana, 31, has also found herself in hot water after news broke last week that she was charged with endangering the welfare of a child.

    She wrote in an Instagram story on Tuesday that she was babysitting a child in September when they ‘slipped out of the house,’ saying it was an ‘accident’ ,’according to The SUN.

