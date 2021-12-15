Las Vegas woman, 23, burned to death after Raiders’ star Henry Ruggs plowed into her SUV while driving drunk at 156mph with his Corvette, autopsy report confirms

The woman who died in a fiery crash that authorities blame on ex-Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III driving drunk at racetrack speeds burned to death, the county coroner in Las Vegas said Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

Tina Tintor, 23, of Las Vegas, ‘died from thermal injuries due to a motor vehicle collision on November 2,’ the Clark County Coroner said in a statement.

- Advertisement -

Ex-NFL wide receiver Henry Ruggs III, 22, is accused of causing the pre-dawn crash by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph (251 kph) with his girlfriend.

The ex-Raiders player slammed his Corvette sports car into the rear of Tintor’s Toyota Rav4 on a residential street where the speed limit is 45 mph (72 kph).

His blood alcohol level was 0.16 percent after the crash twice the legal limit for Nevada drivers.

The Las Vegas Raiders released Ruggs III less than 24 hours after the crash.

- Advertisement -

Ruggs III was later charged with two felony counts, DUI and reckless driving, which could result in up to 50 years behind bars, if convicted,’according to The New York Post.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]