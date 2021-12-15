Moment stranger SLAPS 34 year old woman in the face on New York City subway after she accused him of filming women on the train

This is the shocking moment a male straphanger slapped a woman in the face on a New York City subway train, Your Content has learned.

The male suspect and his 34 year old female victim were filmed arguing on the NYC subway heading towards Brooklyn at 12.10 a.m. on Friday.

In the footage, the victim tells the male suspect to stop ‘filming every woman in the car’.

The suspect responds to her: ‘I ain’t filming you, I ain’t filming you,’ before telling her that she’s going to be in ‘real trouble’ if she continues ‘playing’ with him.

The male suspect suddenly slaps the victim, injuring her nose and face.

He then allegedly fled upon arrival at the Court Street station, wearing a green beanie and an Adidas hoodie under a black jacket with dark-colored pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477),’according to Metro News.

