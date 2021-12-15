Nevada woman ‘who took $3,000 from “pedophile” CNN producer to fly girl, 9, across country to Boston before joining in as he sexually abused her’

This is the Nevada woman accused of flying a nine year old girl across the country so a CNN producer could allegedly sexually abuse the youngster while she joined in, Your Content has learned.

Heather Carriker, 48, from Nevada, charged with child abuse, sexual assault against a child under 14 and lewdness with a minor under 14.

Carriker is accused of accepting more than $3,000 from ex-CNN producer John Griffin to transport a nine-year-old child to his home in Vermont for sex.

Griffin, 44, who previously produced Cuomo Prime Time, was fired after being indicted by a federal grand jury for sex crimes against girls.

Carriker allegedly admitted to having nine year old photograph BDSM sex involving adult toys with Griffin in July 2020.

Federal prosecutors alleged Griffin engaged in unlawful sexual activity with the nine year old at his ski cabin in Ludlow, Vermont,’according to The New York Post.

