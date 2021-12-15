New Jersey landlord, 74, agrees to pay $4.4M in damages to tenants he pestered for sexual favors for at least 15 years across hundreds of rental units

A New Jersey landlord who demanded oral sex from his desperate tenants, some of whom were about to be evicted, has agreed to pay $4.5 million in the largest housing sexual harassment settlement ever reached, Your Content has learned.

Joseph Centanni, 74, has also agreed to never manage rental properties again.

He’s asked for oral sex in exchange for rental assistance since at least 2005.

He once made a woman on the verge of eviction get on her knees and beg, after which he asked her for oral sex ‘to show me you want the apartment’

He targeted women and gay and bisexual men in desperate need of housing.

His lawyer says he’s innocent and agreed to the settlement to avoid litigation,’according to The Daily Advent.

