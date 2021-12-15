Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    Pelosi FINALLY denounces hometown San Francisco’s rampant smash and grab looting as ‘absolutely outrageous’ but does not endorse Mayor Breed’s plan to increase policing and review woke policies fueling it
    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday finally denounced her hometown San Francisco’s rampant smash and grab looting as ‘absolutely outrageous’, Your Content has learned.

    A recent spate of robberies that saw stores in the Bay Area ransacked by hordes of brazen looters.

    Police now say the attacks were organized on social media.

    The tactics used by the perpetrators, which police concede is something that they have never seen before, make catching them increasingly difficult.

    Three arrests have been made in connection with the coordinated attack on a Nordstrom Inc. store in suburb of Walnut Creek, California, on November 20.

    Five others have also been arrested in relation to a similar strike the day prior, which saw dozens storm a Louis Vuitton in the the city’s Union Square.

    Both incidents were organized on social media, law enforcement officials say.

    Pelosi called it ‘absolutely outrageous’ and said it ‘cannot continue’

    She referenced House legislation meant to crack down on online sales of stolen goods,’according to The California News Time.

