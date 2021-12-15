Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
More

    Princeton follows Cornell’s lead and moves finals online after 39 students test positive for COVID in just two days Ivy League mandates booster by January 31
    P

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Princeton University has joined Cornell in moving its final exams online after reporting a surge of dozens of COVID cases up from zero on Sunday that it says are likely driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant , Your Content has learned.

    Princeton University in New Jersey is moving its final exams online after experiencing an abrupt spike COVID-19 spike in its student population.

    - Advertisement -

    School officials suspect the ‘highly contagious Omicron variant’ is contributing to the uptick in a 99 percent vaccinated student population.

    The school is also cancelling all indoor functions through January 7 and will require eligible students to receive a booster shot by January 31.

    Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, went into red alert after COVID-19 cases began spiking and the Omicron variant was detected in samples.

    It means students will be forced to take their final exams remotely and sporting events will be cancelled.

    - Advertisement -

    The university is seeing a rise despite 97 percent of its 25,582 campus population being vaccinated.

    The Omicron variant is believed to be more contagious, but possibly not as dangerous as previous iterations of the coronavirus ,’according to The Washington Post.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.