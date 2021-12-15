Princeton follows Cornell’s lead and moves finals online after 39 students test positive for COVID in just two days Ivy League mandates booster by January 31

Princeton University has joined Cornell in moving its final exams online after reporting a surge of dozens of COVID cases up from zero on Sunday that it says are likely driven by the highly contagious Omicron variant , Your Content has learned.

Princeton University in New Jersey is moving its final exams online after experiencing an abrupt spike COVID-19 spike in its student population.

School officials suspect the ‘highly contagious Omicron variant’ is contributing to the uptick in a 99 percent vaccinated student population.

The school is also cancelling all indoor functions through January 7 and will require eligible students to receive a booster shot by January 31.

Cornell University in Ithaca, New York, went into red alert after COVID-19 cases began spiking and the Omicron variant was detected in samples.

It means students will be forced to take their final exams remotely and sporting events will be cancelled.

The university is seeing a rise despite 97 percent of its 25,582 campus population being vaccinated.

The Omicron variant is believed to be more contagious, but possibly not as dangerous as previous iterations of the coronavirus ,’according to The Washington Post.

