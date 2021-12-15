‘Racism disguised as progress’ elementary school is accused of SEGREGATION over its playground event for ‘families of color’

A Denver, Colorado elementary school has sparked outrage with a ‘segregated’ playtime for ‘families of color’ at its playground, Your Content has learned.

The Centennial Elementary School, in Denver, Colorado, planned a ‘families of color playground night’ event, sparking outrage on social media.

Many claimed the event, meant to promote equity and diversity, was actually a form of segregation between white families and families of color.

The school said the program was created at the request of black parents to promote inclusion and was actually open for everyone.

The event was cancelled due to COVID but will resume next year,’according to The Daily Mail.

