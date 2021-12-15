Wednesday, December 15, 2021
Wednesday, December 15, 2021
More

    Skeleton found in garbage bag 40 years ago is identified as missing O’Jays guitarist and Vietnam vet Frank Little in DNA cold case breakthrough
    S

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A murder victim whose bones were found almost 40 years ago in Ohio has been identified through DNA as missing O’Jay’s guitarist Frank Little Jr, Your Content has learned.

    Frank ‘Frankie’ Little Jr identified as John Doe whose skeletal remains were found in garbage bag in Twinsburg, Ohio, in February 1982.

    - Advertisement -

    Little, who would have been 78 years old now, was a guitarist with R&B group The O’Jays in the 1960s.

    Detectives relied on DNA testing and genetic genealogy to identify remains.

    Skeletal remains showed signs of blunt-force trauma, leading medical examiner to conclude that Little died by homicide,’according to CNN.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.