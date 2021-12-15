Skeleton found in garbage bag 40 years ago is identified as missing O’Jays guitarist and Vietnam vet Frank Little in DNA cold case breakthrough

A murder victim whose bones were found almost 40 years ago in Ohio has been identified through DNA as missing O’Jay’s guitarist Frank Little Jr, Your Content has learned.

Frank ‘Frankie’ Little Jr identified as John Doe whose skeletal remains were found in garbage bag in Twinsburg, Ohio, in February 1982.

Little, who would have been 78 years old now, was a guitarist with R&B group The O’Jays in the 1960s.

Detectives relied on DNA testing and genetic genealogy to identify remains.

Skeletal remains showed signs of blunt-force trauma, leading medical examiner to conclude that Little died by homicide,’according to CNN.

