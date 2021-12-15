Son of former Panamanian president pleads guilty in New York federal court to laundering $28 million as part of a scheme involving a relative and Brazilian construction firm

Another of Panama former president Ricardo Martinelli’s sons has pleaded guilty to laundering $28 million in connection with a massive bribery scheme involving a global construction conglomerate, Your Content has learned.

Ricardo Martinelli Jr,the son of Panama former president Ricardo Martinelli, is pleaded guilty to money laundering before a New York federal court Tuesday.

He and his brother Luis Enrique Martinelli have admitted to laundering $28 million for a close relative, who served as a government official.

The money were payments made by Brazilian construction company Odebrecht for contracts that had been awarded.

Martinelli Jr. and his sibling opened bank accounts under ‘shell companies’ to hide the money that was received.

Martinelli Jr. is looking at 20 years in prison and is set to be sentenced May 2022,’according to The Wall Street Journal.

