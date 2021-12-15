Texas mom, 22, who gave birth to her daughter via emergency C-section while battling COVID-19 dies three weeks later without ever embracing her first child

A 22 year old died of COVID-19 complications just weeks after delivering her daughter via emergency C section and she never got a chance to hold her baby girl, Your Content has learned.

Aimee ‘Jaqueline’ Ayala from El Paso, Texas was eight months pregnant when she tested positive for COVID-19 on November 7.

After several days in the hospital, doctors performed a C-section on November 13 and she gave birth to her daughter, Addison Mariand Morale.

Well enough to post on Facebook at the time, she wrote of her ‘depression and despair’ of being kept from her baby as a first time mother.

Her condition worsened and she died in November 30.

She leaves behind her daughter and her husband, Juan Pablo Morales Orozco, who has taken baby home.

It is unclear whether or not she was vaccinated,’according to ABC11.

