Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    Thai model, 23, who just moved to NYC says ‘she’s lucky to be alive’ after being put in chokehold, punched in face and robbed by 4am Manhattan subway mugger
    By Your Content Staff
    An aspiring model who recently moved from her native Thailand to pursue her dreams in the Big Apple said she is ‘lucky to be alive’ after a brutal beating in the subway by a deranged mugger last month, Your Content has learned.

    Bew Jirajariyawetch, 23, was brutally attacked while waiting for a subway on the 34th Street Herald Square subway platform on November 22.

    She told DailyMail.com that she was returning to her home in Queens after she went to see Daboyway, a Thai American rapper, in concert.

    She can’t recall many specifics of the attack – most likely due to shock and trauma but she said repeatedly that she is ‘lucky to be alive.’

    Her attorney shared her story to ‘put pressure on the NYPD,’ ‘get more tips leading to an arrest’ and to ‘put more focus on this disturbing trend of violence’

    Her attacker, who choked her, threw her to the ground, sexually assaulted her and stole her purse, has yet to be apprehended.

    ‘There are so many cameras in the subway station to track but they don’t seem to be working,’

    ‘I don’t want anyone else to go through this or be hurt by this person. This can not keep happening’

    Crime in New York City is up four percent from last year, according to the latest figures from the New York Police Department ,’according to The New York Post.

