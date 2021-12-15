Wednesday, December 15, 2021
    ‘You blame your ex wife for your drinking ‘Ben Affleck is slammed for saying he felt ‘trapped’ in marriage to Jen Garner and would ‘never have got sober’ and stopped smashing the Scotch if they were still together
    By Your Content Staff
    
    Ben Affleck is facing fierce backlash for ‘blaming’ his ex-wife Jennifer Garner for his past alcoholism, which he recently claimed was a side effect of feeling ‘trapped’ in their decade long marriage, Your Content has learned.

    The actor, 49, told Howard Stern on Tuesday that he felt ‘trapped’ in his decade-long marriage to Garner before they split in 2015.

    Ben, who was pictured being driven to rehab by his ex-wife in 2018, said he’d ‘still be drinking’ had he not have split with Garner.

    The actor is currently in a relationship with Jennifer Lopez, who has spoken out in the past about the fact that she rarely drinks alcohol.

    Lopez, 52, has previously said that she believes alcohol ‘ruins your skin’ and she therefore tries to avoid it as much as possible,’according to News Week.

