Accused child killer arrested in murder of Alabama girl, 5, was previously charged with lowering boy, 3, into pot of boiling water

An Alabama man with a lengthy history of child abuse charges is now accused of murdering a 5 year old girl, Your Content has learned.

Jeremy Tremaine Williams, 37, has been charged with capital murder in connection with the death of 5 year old Kamarie Holland.

Police said she died by asphyxiation and showed signs of sexual assault. They are not ruling out more charges against Williams.

Kamarie was kidnapped from her mother’s home in Columbus, Georgia, on Monday morning December 13.

She was found dead later that night near William’s abandoned house in Phenix City, Alabama. The two cities are just minutes apart.

Kamarie’s mother, Kristin Hoskins, knew Williams, but law enforcement has not specified to what degree due to a gag order issued by a judge.

Hoskins said she picked up Kamarie to spend the weekend with her. Kamarie lived in Phenix City with her father, Corey Holland, who had custody over her.

Williams had been charged with child abuse crimes in the past but was never convicted.

He was a suspect in the murder of a one-year-old boy in Alabama and was accused of lowering a three year old boy into a bowl of boiling water in 2009,’according to CBS19.

