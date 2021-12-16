Thursday, December 16, 2021
Thursday, December 16, 2021
More

    American and Southwest Airlines’ CEOs want to end mask mandates aboard flights despite surge of new Omicron cases across the US
    A

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    The CEOs of two of America’s biggest airlines said on Wednesday they do not think masks should be required on planes any longer even as new cases of the Omicron variant spread across the nation, Your Content has learned.

    American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and Southwest CEO Gary Kelly testified on Wednesday they do not believe masks should be required on planes any more.

    - Advertisement -

    They pointed out that airplanes are equipped with new air filtration technology that captures almost all airborne contamination.

    The cabin air is also often exchanged with fresh air from outside.

    Sen. Ed Markey slammed their testimony as ‘immoral’

    Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants, also said she does not think the mask mandate should be ended.

    - Advertisement -

    The testimony comes as new cases of the Omicron variant appear throughout the nation,’according to News Break.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.