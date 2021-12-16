American and Southwest Airlines’ CEOs want to end mask mandates aboard flights despite surge of new Omicron cases across the US

The CEOs of two of America’s biggest airlines said on Wednesday they do not think masks should be required on planes any longer even as new cases of the Omicron variant spread across the nation, Your Content has learned.

American Airlines CEO Doug Parker and Southwest CEO Gary Kelly testified on Wednesday they do not believe masks should be required on planes any more.

- Advertisement -

They pointed out that airplanes are equipped with new air filtration technology that captures almost all airborne contamination.

The cabin air is also often exchanged with fresh air from outside.

Sen. Ed Markey slammed their testimony as ‘immoral’

Sara Nelson, the president of the Association of Flight Attendants, also said she does not think the mask mandate should be ended.

- Advertisement -

The testimony comes as new cases of the Omicron variant appear throughout the nation,’according to News Break.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]