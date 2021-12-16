Army prepares to ax 3,800 soldiers 2% of total for refusing to get the COVID vaccine after Air Force becomes first branch of US military to fire 27 service members for rejecting the jab

Army officials said on Thursday that more than 3,800 soldiers or 2 percent of the military branch’s active duty force had flatly refused to get at least one dose of the mandatory COVID-19 vaccine as of this week’s deadline and could be fired as early as next month, Your Content has learned.

US Army says 98 percent of active-duty soldiers have gotten at least one dose of COVID vaccine, but remaining 2 percent have refused.

US military’s largest branch is prepared to discharge 3,800 soldiers for disobeying order to get vaccinated.

More than 2,700 soldiers who refused vaccine have already been given written reprimands, and six soldiers have been fired from leadership positions.

On Monday, Air Force became first military branch to fire 27 airmen for rejecting mandatory COVID jab.

Navy has highest vaccination rate of more than 98 percent, while the Air Force is at 97.5 percent and the Marine Corps is at 95 percent.

Pentagon is also weighing making the vaccine booster shots mandatory for service members ,’according to The Washington Post.

