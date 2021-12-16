Thursday, December 16, 2021
    California is accused of worsening labor shortage by expanding two week quarantine rules to even vaccinated workers who test negative after coming in contact with COVID
    By Your Content Staff
    California is expanding workplace quarantine regulations to include vaccinated workers who test negative for COVID-19 in a move that business groups say could worsen the labor shortage, Your Content has learned.

    Strict new workplace regulations come into effect in California on Thursday.

    Quarantine orders now extended to vaccinated workers who test negative.

    They now must isolate for 14 days after close contact with someone with COVID.

    Business groups blast the rule as unscientific and onerous to employers.

    California is suffering a labor shortage as blue collar workers leave the state,’according to The News Observer.

