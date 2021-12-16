Thursday, December 16, 2021
    Elizabeth Warren tells Congress to expand the Supreme Court by at least four seats saying ‘extremist judges threaten the democratic foundations of our nation’
    By Your Content Staff
    Elizabeth Warren has said ‘it’s time’ to start packing the Supreme Court, claiming that the current set of judges ‘threaten the democratic foundations of our nation, Your Content has learned.

    Senator Warren said the ‘radical court’ had ‘trampled on the Constitution’

    She urged Congress to restore ‘balance and integrity to the broken institution’

    Warren cited concerns over upcoming decisions on abortion and gun control.

    Democrat argued that Trump administration had ‘stolen’ two seats on the court,’according to The Hill.

