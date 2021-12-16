Enraged parent slugs ex-Marine Connecticut school board member during meeting after school changed Native American mascot from Tomahawks to Guardians

A Connecticut parent was caught on video punching a board member at their child’s school during a tense meeting over the school’s decision to retire its Native American mascot for a less controversial nickname, Your Content has learned.

Many at the Tuesday meeting at Glastonbury High School were attempting to restore the school’s mascot as the Tomahawks.

It had recently been changed to the Guardians, similar to Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians.

Over 2,500 residents had signed a petition demanding the old name be reinstated.

A person in the audience identified as Mark Finocchiaro confronted board member Ray McFall during a recess.

Finocchiaro a 53 year old who owns a barbershop in South Glastonbury confronted 57 year old McFall an ex Marine standing nose to nose.

McFall pushes Finocchiaro away but then Finocchiaro punches him and McFall drops to the floor.

A spokesperson for the Glastonbury Police Department told DailyMail.com that no charges have been filed yet and the investigation is ongoing,’according to The News Network.

