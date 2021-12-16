Thursday, December 16, 2021
Thursday, December 16, 2021
More

    Enraged parent slugs ex-Marine Connecticut school board member during meeting after school changed Native American mascot from Tomahawks to Guardians
    E

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A Connecticut parent was caught on video punching a board member at their child’s school during a tense meeting over the school’s decision to retire its Native American mascot for a less controversial nickname, Your Content has learned.

    Many at the Tuesday meeting at Glastonbury High School were attempting to restore the school’s mascot as the Tomahawks.

    - Advertisement -

    It had recently been changed to the Guardians, similar to Major League Baseball’s Cleveland Indians.

    Over 2,500 residents had signed a petition demanding the old name be reinstated.

    A person in the audience identified as Mark Finocchiaro confronted board member Ray McFall during a recess.

    Finocchiaro a 53 year old who owns a barbershop in South Glastonbury confronted 57 year old McFall an ex Marine standing nose to nose.

    - Advertisement -

    McFall pushes Finocchiaro away but then Finocchiaro punches him and McFall drops to the floor.

    A spokesperson for the Glastonbury Police Department told DailyMail.com that no charges have been filed yet and the investigation is ongoing,’according to The News Network.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.