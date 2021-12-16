FBI joins probe into mother-of-one, 25, who fell off fifth deck at 3:30am on Carnival cruise ship traveling from Long Beach to Mexico

The FBI is now investigating how a 25-year-old woman fell into the Pacific Ocean from the balcony of a Carnival cruise ship during a voyage from Long Beach to Mexico, Your Content has learned.

The woman fell off from the fifth-floor balcony of her stateroom and into waters about 35 miles off the coast near Ensenada, Mexico.

The FBI opened an investigation once the ship arrived to Long Beach on Sunday.

She was reportedly travelling with her boyfriend and another family member.

Officials said the woman, who was in her 20s, was announced missing from the cruise ship at around 3.30am on Saturday by the crew.

The Mexican Navy and the Coast Guard assisted in the search on Saturday morning and overnight.

Around 10.30am on Sunday the Southern California USCG announced crews were standing down after a 31+ hour search.

‘About 3am, we were awakened by a general announcement across the ship with a warning going, Man overboard! Man overboard a passenger said ,’according to California news time.

