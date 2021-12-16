Former Bachelor Colton Underwood admits he wouldn’t shower with NFL teammates out of fear that he would get turned on and be outed as gay as he opens up about ‘homophobic but homoerotic’ locker room antics

Colton Underwood admitted that he used to avoid showering with his NFL teammates because he was worried he might get turned on and outed as gay and shared the ‘extremely homophobic but very homoerotic’ antics that went on in the locker room, Your Content has learned.

Colton, 29, shocked his fans when he publicly came out in April after spending years hiding his sexuality from the world.

Now, he has revealed how hard it was for him to be in the locker room with the other players, while trying to keep his sexuality hidden from the.

Colton said players would joke about each other’s ‘penis sizes,’ but if someone looked at someone else for too long, they would call them names like ‘a f*g’.

He said he would often keep to himself, avoid looking at his teammates, and would never shower around them because he feared he might get ‘turned on’

The reality star also reflected on his time in The Bachelor, and said he thought of it as an opportunity to ‘convert himself to straight’,’according to Page 6.

